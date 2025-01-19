Dylan Garand Makes 34 Saves to Blank Checkers in 3-0 Wolf Pack Win

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed a back-to-back weekend sweep of the Charlotte Checkers with a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Garand made 34 saves to pick up his third blank slate of the season.

Alex Belzile opened the scoring 11:38 into the game, converting on a breakaway. Belzile got lost in the neutral zone while the puck was in the Wolf Pack's end. Blake Hillman saw Belzile and launched a perfect stretch pass to the veteran forward.

Belzile snapped home his 12 th goal of the season by the glove of Ken Appleby on the ensuing breakaway, making it 1-0.

As the final seconds ticked off the Wolf Pack's second power play of the game, Mikulas Hovorka flipped the puck out of play for a delay of game minor at 14:18. On their third power play of the game, the Wolf Pack struck to make it 2-0.

Brett Berard fed Belzile the puck in the bumper position. The veteran forward slid a quick pass into the right-wing circle for Bo Groulx, who blasted home a one-timer at 14:59. Groulx's goal was his team-leading 13 th of the season.

Both Groulx and Belzile recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) in the opening stanza. Berard's assist on the goal was his second in as many days.

John Leonard had an opportunity to put the Checkers on the board with 14:25 remaining in the middle frame. With the Wolf Pack on the power play, Leonard gained puck possession in the neutral zone and broke in on a breakaway. Leonard was hooked, giving the veteran forward a penalty shot.

Leonard, going right-to-left, tried to beat Garand through the five-hole but was denied by the All-Star goaltender.

Late in the frame, Hillman picked up his second point (1 g, 1 a) of the tilt when he blasted home his third goal of the season. Belzile picked up the puck in the left-wing corner and sent a pass up the wall for Hillman.

The defenseman stepped into a blast that beat Appleby to make it 3-0 at 15:29. Belzile's assist was his third point (1 g, 2 a) of the game. It marked his second three-point game of the season against the Checkers. He scored a hat-trick on Nov. 19 in the club's 5-4 shootout win at the XL Center.

Garand made 14 saves in the third period, preserving the Wolf Pack's fifth victory in Charlotte in regular season franchise history.

