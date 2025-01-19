Game Day Preview - CGY at ONT

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Keep the California road trip going.

The Wranglers close out their away game trip with a double header in Ontario to take on the Reign.

The Matchup

The Wranglers enter following a 6-5 overtime against the San Diego Gulls last night.

The win brings the Wranglers to 26-12-1, holding their place in first in the Pacific Division and league.

The Reign are coming in off a 1-0 loss against the Henderson Silver Knights, putting them at a 21-13-0, and fourth in the Pacific Division.

Last time the Wranglers met the Reign was on Dec. 18 in Ontario where they fell 2-1.

Players to Watch

Veteran Martin Frk has six points in the past four games.

Frk was first to put his team on the board Jan. 18 off of a quick rip from Clark Bishop off the faceoff.

The Reign's Glenn Gawdin leads his team with 36 points.

Gawdin has six points in the last four games.

How to Watch

