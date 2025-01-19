Pitlick, Bussi Help P-Bruins Post Shutout over Thunderbirds

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Tyler Pitlick recorded two goals and an assist, while goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 27 shots to help the Providence Bruins post a 4-0 shutout over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Ian Mitchell notched two assists in the victory. Jeffrey Viel netted the game-winning goal 36 seconds into the game.

How It Happened

Viel walked the puck across the blue line and into the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game. Pitlick and Mitchell received the assists.

A tic-tac-toe passing play found the stick of Pitlick in the slot, where he zipped a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 5:10 remaining in the first period. Frederic Brunet and Jackson Edward were credited with the assists.

After the power play ended, John Farinacci snuck a pass from the left circle through traffic to the right post for Brett Harrison, where he redirected the puck into the open side of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 2:34 to play in the first frame.

Pitlick collected a loose puck in the slot and swept a wrist shot past the diving goaltender for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 11:16 left in the third period.

Stats

Merkulov has points in five straight games with six total in that span.

Pitlick notched his first multi-goal game of the season.

Bussi's shutout was his third of the season and the team's sixth.

Bussi stopped all 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 6-for-6.

The Providence Bruins improve to 21-13-3-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Rochester Americans on Friday, January 24 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.