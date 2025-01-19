Colorado Closes out Homestand with 4-2 Loss to Firebirds

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Coachella Valley scored three unanswered goals in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Sunday. Forwards Tye Felhaber and Jake Wise each found the net for Colorado, while goaltender Kevin Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 29 shots. Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko made 24 saves on 26 shots to collect his 12th win of the season.

The first period would see Colorado go 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Firebirds failed to connect on one opportunity on the man-advantage. Each team would put up nine shots in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Coachella Valley would open the scoring when defenseman Cale Fleury buried a wrist shot from the blue line, putting the Firebirds on top 1-0 at the 6:58 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would answer back when forward Tye Felhaber camped out on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point past goalie Nikke Kokko, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:54 left to play in the middle frame.

A power play would allow Colorado to hop into the driver's seat, as forward Jake Wise shoveled home a rebound in the low slot, giving the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 18:46 mark of the period.

Still trailing 2-1 as the third period began, Coachella Valley would take advantage of a Jean-Luc Foudy tripping penalty, as forward Logan Morrison lit the lamp off the faceoff, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:10 remaining in the contest.

A Firebirds power play would allow forward Lleyton Roed to connect with a wrister from the left-wing circle just 39 seconds later, putting Coachella Valley on top, 3-2.

Another Eagles penalty would lead to another Firebirds goal, as defenseman Ty Nelson slipped a shot from the point past Mandolese, extending the advantage to 4-2 at the 18:13 mark.

Colorado finished the game going 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, January 24th at 8:00pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

