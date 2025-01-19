Canucks Get Their 5th Straight Victory in a 3-2 Win Over San Jose

The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their final series of the homestand, this time taking on the San Jose Barracuda. This is the first time San Jose has come into town this season, and the Canucks looked to use the home-ice advantage to extend their win streak.

Continuing to rotate goaltenders, Nikita Tolopilo was in tonight for the Canucks, taking on Georgi Romanov. Sticking with a very similar lineup that has seen success so far this homestand, had Ty Mueller drawing back in right where he left off, between Sammy Blais and Linus Karlsson. Aatu Räty continued to center Arshdeep Bains and Nate Smith, and Tristen Nielsen and Danila Klimovich bookended Nils Åman! Dino Kambeitz slotted into the lineup for his 200th AHL game next to Chase Wouters and Cooper Walker to strong-arm the offense.

On the blue line, there were minimal changes, with Elias Pettersson and Mark Friedman sticking together. Erik Brännström and Jett Woo continued to pair up, and Christian Felton drew back into the lineup next to Christian Wolanin to round the lineup out for the night.

It was a physical start to the game, resulting in 5 penalties, some great chances, and unreal saves at both ends. The teams placed great pressure on each other, ending the period with 13 shots, and Nikita Tolopilo stopping 17 shots. Despite the high shot count, the Canucks were the only ones to get a shot through, with a man advantage. It didn't take long to utilize the powerplay well, when Erik Brännström took a shot from the blue line, and Linus Karlsson was in the right place at the right time to tip it in and give the Canucks a 1-0 lead into the second period.

Keeping up the pace, the teams continued to register shot after shot on net. With some more great saves, it wasn't until just over halfway through the period that Tristen Nielsen fired a shot on net, that Nate Smith was able to deflect in to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead. However, just a few minutes later, Anthony Vincent picked up the rebound in front of the net and tucked it past Tolopilo, to cut the Canucks lead in half. With just a minute and a half left in the period, an issue with the glass meant the teams would leave the ice early and play the remaining time after the intermission. Neither team scored in the leftover time, and the score remained 2-1, after 40 minutes of play.

Looking to close out the deal, the Canucks faced a roadblock when they found themselves down a man, just under the halfway point. The Barracuda would capitalize when Luca Cagnoni ripped a shot from the slot to tie the game up at 2. Abbotsford didn't settle, instead, they pushed the pace and got rewarded when a few minutes later, they found themselves on a 3-on-1. Sammy Blais and Nils Åman came rushing down the ice, and the original shot from Blais hit the post, the Åman was right there to clean it up and cash in on the lead once again. With just a few minutes remaining, the Barracuda pulled their goaltender to get an extra body on the ice, but it wasn't enough to get it done. The Canucks take their 5th straight with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda.

They will rematch tomorrow and look to take all 6 game on the home stand before heading back on the road to take on the Tucson Roadrunners and Coachella Valley Firebirds.

