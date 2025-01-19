Lindbom Blanks Reign for Second Shutout of Season
January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights got back in the win column on Saturday evening with a 1-0 road victory over the Ontario Reign. Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 25 of 25 shots to secure the win and his second shutout of the season.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The first remained scoreless throughout. The Silver Knights found success on the penalty kill early in the period. Lindbom stopped all eight shots he faced.
The second likewise remained scoreless, with Lindbom stopping nine of nine in the middle frame.
Jonas Rondbjerg, assisted by Mitch McLain and Kai Uchacz, broke the goalless tie at 5:00 in the third period. It would remain the only goal of the game, with Lindbom stopping an additional nine shots to secure the win.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners
Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners
Friday, Jan. 24 | 7 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Saturday, Jan. 25 | 6 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will begin to wrap their road trip with the first of a back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, January 20. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.
