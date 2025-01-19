Game Preview: Condors at Wolves, 1 p.m.

The Bakersfield Condors and Chicago Wolves meet for the second time in less than 24 hours. After today's game, the Wolves head to California for the return series in Bakersfield on February 7 and 8.

LOOKING BACK

Chicago never trailed in a 7-3 victory over the Condors last night. Connor Carrick, Cam Dineen, and Cameron Wright had the goals for the Condors.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Wright's goal last night was his eighth of the season in 32 games. He has four points (2g-2a) in his last four games. Last season, he scored 12 goals in 38 games.

RARE SIGHT

Last night was the second time the Condors have allowed seven goals in a game this season. The team won 8-7 over San Diego in a shootout on November 16. Bakersfield has allowed more than five goals just three times this season total with the other being a 6-5 overtime loss at Toronto.

HOMECOMING

Connor Carrick is back in his home state, having grown up in Orland Park, Illinois, 50 minutes southwest of the city. He scored his eighth goal of the season last night. He has 12 points (7g-5a) in his last 12 games.

HAMMER THE NAIL

James Hamblin had an assist last night and has a point in each of the games on the road trip. He now has 10 points (5g-5a) in seven games since returning from injury. He has 12 points (5g-7a) in 13 games this season.

CENTRALIZED

Despite an 0-3 mark against Chicago all-time, the Condors have been very good against the Central Division over the past 9+ seasons. Bakersfield is 33-18-7 (.634) against Central Division teams. Chicago is the only Central Division team the Condors do not have a win against so far.

Bakersfield's Central Division (at the time played) records:

5-0-3 (Grand Rapids)

4-0-0 (Charlotte)

7-2-1 (Texas)

6-3-1 (Iowa)

8-7-1 (Manitoba)

1-1-0 (Milwaukee)

1-1-0 (Rockford)

1-1-0 (San Antonio)

0-3-0 (Chicago)

OUT OF THE DIVISION

The Condors are in the midst of a stretch of three games out of the division as Toronto heads to Bakersfield for the first time ever on Wednesday. Bakersfield went 1-0-1 in Toronto earlier this season.

HOMESTAND IN SIGHT

After today's game, the Condors will play 10 of 13 on home ice to close January and into February. Bakersfield has played the fewest home games in the AHL with 14.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield's last three wins have all come in overtime with the team stretching past regulation in four of its last seven contests. On the season, the Condors are 4-4 in games decided in overtime. The Condors have gone into overtime 10 times this season, most in the division.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

Both teams tonight have impressive records in one-goal games. The Condors are 8-1-5 (.750%) and the Wolves are 9-2-2 (.769%) on the season.

HOWLING

Chicago had dropped four straight entering action last night. Bradley Nadeau scored twice in the first period for the Wolves. Ryan Suzuki leads the team with 25 points (3g-22a) on the season. He had two assists last night. Nikita Pavlychev has six points (3g-3a) in his last five games. Veteran netminder Dustin Tokarski was just reassigned by Carolina back to Chicago.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Toronto (click here for tickets) and Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires.

