Abbotsford Completes Homestand Sweep with a 5-4 Win over the Barracuda
January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks finished up their 6-game homestand tonight against the San Jose Barracuda and looked to close it out with a win to sweep all 6 games on home ice.
Artūrs Šilovs got his turn to take on San Jose in net tonight, and he faced Gabriel Carriere down at the other end.
Continuing to use a similar last night, saw no changes to the first 2 lines. Sammy Blais, Ty Mueller, and Linus Karlsson stuck together, and Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Räty, and Nate Smith remained a trio. Jonathan Lekkerimäki returned to the club and slotted in next to Tristen Nelsen and fellow Swede, Nils Åman. This meant that Danila Klimovich would scoot in next to Chase Wouters and Dino Kambeitz to round out the group of forwards.
On the blue line, Elias Petterson and Mark Friedman continued to stick together, meanwhile, Christian Wolanin moved up next to Jett Woo. Kirill Kudryavtsev and Cole McWard slotted back into the lineup next to each other to close out the final lineup of the homestand.
It was a busy first period that kicked off not in favour of the Canucks. After a penalty call towards Abbotsford, former Canucks Justin Bailey was waiting on the doorstep, where he tucked home the puck from Andrew Poturalski to give the Barracuda an early 1-0 lead. Just under two minutes later, Andrew Portualski walked into the Canucks zone all alone and ripped a shot from the point to extend the Barracudas lead to 2. Not how they drew it up, the Canucks had to muster it up to get those goals back to ensure they wouldn't be down going into the second period. Around the 14-minute mark, their chance came when a penalty was dealt to San Jose. Nils Åman would be sure to capitalize when he picked up a pass from Lekkerimäki behind the net, to bring the Canucks back within one. Continuing to push the pace, the Canucks found themselves on an offensive draw just a few minutes later. After a clean win of the draw, the puck made its way cross-ice to Cole McWard, where he ripped a shot from the point, that bounced its way into the Barracuda's net. The teams were tied at 2, heading into the second period.
The 2-man advantages were the difference makers in this period. The Canucks were on a 5-on-3 to start the period. They made their way into the offensive zone and posted some great chances, but it wasn't until the advantage was about to expire that Aatu Räty jammed home the loose puck in front to give Abbotsford their first lead of the game. No scoring changes in the middle of the frame, but as time was ticking down, the Barracuda found themselves on a 5-on-3 this time. Just like the Canucks, they took complete advantage of it, when Luca Cagnoni when a shot from the slot made it past Šilovs to tie the game up once again. The teams were locked at 3, with one more period to play.
The Canucks were just 20 minutes away from completing their sweep of the homestand. They faced a battle early on when a misplay left the Canucks net wide open for Ethan Cardwell to bring them ahead just 7 seconds in. That didn't stop the Canucks because just a minute later, Linus Karlsson deflected in a perfectly placed shot from Ty Mueller to even the scoring once again. Time was running out and it was a race to avoid overtime but there was no quit in the Canucks game. With just 38 seconds left in the game, Jonathan Lekkerimäki was the hero, when he received the pass from Arshdeep Bains to secure the game-winning goal! Time expired the Canucks completed their sweep, winning all 6 games at home, completed with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Barracuda!
The Canucks will take a few days before heading down south to face the Tucson Roadrunners and the Coachella Valley Firebirds!.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2025
- Abbotsford Completes Homestand Sweep with a 5-4 Win over the Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Come up Short to Bears in Weekend Finale - Rochester Americans
- Reign Rally to Earn Point against Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Score Late in Third Period to Defeat Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stars Winning Streak Ends at Five - Texas Stars
- Bears Top Amerks, 5-4 - Hershey Bears
- Ads Finish Roadtrip on High Note - Milwaukee Admirals
- Colorado Closes out Homestand with 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Wrap Road Trip with 6-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Dylan Garand Makes 34 Saves to Blank Checkers in 3-0 Wolf Pack Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Home Stand Ends with 3-0 Loss to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves' Rally Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Condors - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Still Can't Score against Toronto - Manitoba Moose
- Pitlick, Bussi Help P-Bruins Post Shutout over Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Offense Runs Dry in Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Assign Vyachelsav Buteyets to Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Wolves, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- No Quit: Wranglers Beat Gulls 6-5 in Overtime - Calgary Wranglers
- Lindbom Blanks Reign for Second Shutout of Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Blanked by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Canucks Get Their 5th Straight Victory in a 3-2 Win Over San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Cagnoni and Vincent Score in 3-2 Loss to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Completes Homestand Sweep with a 5-4 Win over the Barracuda
- Canucks Get Their 5th Straight Victory in a 3-2 Win Over San Jose
- Canucks Get 4th Straight Win After a 5-2 Victory over the Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Defeats the Ontario Reign 6-3 in Redemption Game
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 to Sweep the Series