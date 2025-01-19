Cagnoni and Vincent Score in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (20-12-1-2) fell behind 2-0 on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre, managed to tie it up, but would ultimately fall 3-2 to Abbotsford Canucks (18-15-1-1) who have now won five in a row.

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 17-13 and carried the play for a good majority of the period, but at 17:46, on their third power play of the game, the Canucks broke the ice as Linus Karlsson (11) tipped in an Erik Brannstrom shot.

In the second, Abbotsford rolled the momentum it picked up late in the first into the second and would extend their lead at 11:39. Nathan Smith (6) managed to tip in a Tristen Nielsen pull of the trigger at 11:39 after the Cuda failed to clear the zone. Two minutes later, at 13:34, the Barracuda answered as Nikita Tolopilo coughed up a Jimmy Schuldt shot, and Anthony Vincent (5) put home the rebound.

Down 2-1 in the third, the Barracuda tied the score on their sixth power play as Luca Cagnoni (9) snapped a nine-game goalless drought by ripping a shot past Tolopilo on the blocker side. Tied at 2-2, the Canucks would take their lead back after a Barracuda giveaway at the defensive blue line. Sammy Blais wired the puck off the post on a three-on-one, and Nils Aman (6) tucked in the loose puck from an angle with what would be the game-winner.

The Barracuda wrap up their three-game road trip in Abbotsford on Sunday (4 p.m.) before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday to kick off a season-long seven-game homestand. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

