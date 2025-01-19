Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep against Checkers

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their three-game road trip this afternoon with the second of a back-to-back set at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers this season. It is the second of four between the foes in the Tar Heel State. The Wolf Pack return to Charlotte for games on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

The Checkers will make two more visits to Hartford, visiting the XL Center on Feb. 7 and April 16.

The Wolf Pack lead the season series 3-0 following a 3-2 overtime victory yesterday at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Brandon Scanlin opened the scoring 68 seconds into the game, stepping into a drive that beat Chris Driedger. Blade Jenkins won a faceoff to the right of Driedger right back to Scanlin, who broke the ice on the Wolf Pack's first shot of the game.

Oliver Okuliar tied the game at 18:48, stuffing home a rebound for his 11 th goal of the season. Mike Benning's initial shot was denied by Louis Domingue, but the rebound sat in the crease for Okuliar to deposit.

Scanlin's second goal came 7:10 into the third period, putting the Wolf Pack ahead 2-1. Scanlin took a pass on the left-wing side then walked around Will Lockwood before firing a shot by the glove of Driedger.

John Leonard tied the game at 14:58, dancing through the offensive zone, deking out Domingue, and depositing a backhand try for his 16 th goal of the season.

Each team had some good looks in the ensuing overtime, but Chad Ruhwedel would apply the dagger for the Wolf Pack following a frenzy in the offensive zone for the Checkers. Brennan Othmann blocked a shot, worked his way into the neutral zone, then fed Ruhwedel.

The veteran defenseman entered on the right-wing side, worked into the right-wing circle, and beat Driedger by the glove for his first goal with the club at 4:24.

The Wolf Pack took a 4-2 decision on Nov. 15 and a 5-4 decision in the shootout on Nov.19. Both of those victories came at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Yesterday's victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Wolf Pack, bringing them back to .500. The club is now 17-17-2-1 on the season and sits tied for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Scanlin's two goals marked his first career multi-goal game as a pro. It also marked the second time this season that Wolf Pack defensemen have scored three goals against the Checkers. Scanlin, Victor Mancini, and Casey Fitzgerald all lit the lamp against the Checkers on Nov. 15.

Ruhwedel's overtime goal was his eighth career game-winning goal in the AHL. It was his first goal in the AHL since Dec. 29, 2018. That night, he scored a goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Domingue made 32 saves to collect his fifth victory of the season on Saturday. He is now 3-0-0 this season against the Checkers.

Yesterday's win was the Wolf Pack's fourth regular season victory in franchise history at Charlotte.

Bo Groulx leads the club in goals with 12, while Alex Belzile paces the team in points with 33 (11 g, 22 a).

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers fell to 1-2-2-0 in their last five games at home with yesterday's defeat. The club is now 0-1-1-1 against the Wolf Pack this season after winning seven of eight games in the regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign.

Leonard's goal yesterday was his 16 th of the season. He is now one off his career-high of 17, set during the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Barracuda. He also scored 17 goals during the 2022-23 campaign with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Driedger made 19 saves on 22 shots on Saturday, falling to 0-1-2 against the Wolf Pack this season.

Leonard leads the Checkers in both goals with 16 and points with 33 (16 g, 17 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Jan. 24, when the Laval Rocket make their second and final visit to the XL Center this season. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

