Condors Wrap Road Trip with 6-3 Win
January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (16-14-5, 37pts) wrapped the road trip with a 6-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (18-15-2, 38pts) on Sunday. Drake Caggiula (1g-2a) and Seth Griffith (1g-2a) each had three points in the win. James Hamblin (6th) scored and extended his point streak to four games. He has 11 points (6g-5a) over his last eight games.
Bakersfield collected five of eight points on the trip and went 2-1-1.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Toronto (click here for tickets) and Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires. (click here for tickets)
