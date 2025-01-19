Reign Blanked by Silver Knights

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped all 25 shots he faced, and Jonas Rondbjerg scored on the power play five minutes into the third period, giving the Henderson Silver Knights (10-25-2-0) a 1-0 win over the Ontario Reign (21-13-0-1) at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.

Reign netminder Pheonix Copley turned out 21 shots for the home side in a losing effort, with Ontario allowing just six shots on goal during the third as they attempted to solve Lindbom and get even in the contest.

Date: January 18, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final HSK 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 0 0 0

Shots PP HSK 22 1/5 ONT 25 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Carl Lindbom (HSK)

2. Jonas Rondbjerg (HSK)

3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

W: Carl Lindbom

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Sunday, January 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

