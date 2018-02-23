Moose Release Austin Lotz

February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released goaltender Austin Lotz from his professional tryout.

Lotz, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey. The Winnipeg, MB native has an 11-9-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, 0.896 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 appearances with the Jacksonville Icemen. Last season, Lotz played in 13 ECHL games split between the Rapid City Rush and Reading Royals. He posted a 3-7-0 record with a 4.46 goals-against average and 0.857 save percentage.

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves in a pair of 2 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Austin Lotz

Goalie

Born May 27 1995 -- Winnipeg, MAN

Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.