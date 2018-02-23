Moose Release Austin Lotz
February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released goaltender Austin Lotz from his professional tryout.
Lotz, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey. The Winnipeg, MB native has an 11-9-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, 0.896 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 appearances with the Jacksonville Icemen. Last season, Lotz played in 13 ECHL games split between the Rapid City Rush and Reading Royals. He posted a 3-7-0 record with a 4.46 goals-against average and 0.857 save percentage.
The Moose host the Chicago Wolves in a pair of 2 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Austin Lotz
Goalie
Born May 27 1995 -- Winnipeg, MAN
Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L
