Nagy Added to Wolves Roster

February 23, 2018





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that the club has signed forward Gergo Nagy to a professional tryout contract.

The 28-year-old Hungarian returns to Chicago from the ECHL's Quad City Mallards. Nagy appeared in eight games between two seasons (2013-15) with the Wolves and contributed two assists, two penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating.

The 2017-18 season is Nagy's third season of professional hockey in North America. He arrived in 2013 and began his career with Quad City while they were part of the now-defunct Central Hockey League. He skated the majority of the 2014-15 season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings. This season, Nagy has skated in 31 games and collected 20 points (8G, 12A) with Quad City. His point total ranks him ninth in team scoring.

Prior to this season, Nagy spent two years in Europe. He skated for Fehérvár AV19, a Hungary-based team in the EBEL Austrian league for the 2015-16 campaign, and then skated one season (2016-17) in Erste Liga with MAC Budapest. Nagy skated with MAC Budapest this season until he signed a standard player contract with the Mallards in December.

Nagy will be with the Wolves as they travel to Winnipeg for a set of games against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. The games are Saturday, Fab. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, and both are 2 p.m. starts. The contests will be streamed on AHLLive.com. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

