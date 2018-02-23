Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, February 23

February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will visit Binghamton hoping to keep its playoff hopes alive as they look to snap a mini two-game skid.

The Sens (21-30-1-3) have dropped its last two contests to Hershey and Utica and currently remain 20 points back of Syracuse for a playoff spot with 21 games to play.

Binghamton (16-27-6-3) is tied with Cleveland for the worst record in the AHL but are coming off of a 3-1 victory over the AHL leading Toronto Marlies Wednesday and have won three straight.

The Devils have won just eight times at home this season while Belleville is 9-16-0-3 away from the Yardmen.

Roster notes

After Danny Taylor was injured Monday against Utica, Chris Driedger was recalled from Brampton. No word yet on if Taylor is healthy enough to play this weekend and who will be in goal tonight against Binghamton.

Defenceman Willie Corrin was released from his professional tryout agreement earlier this week too.

Max McCormick remains with Ottawa while Kyle Flanagan, Francis Perron and Christian Jaros have yet to return for the Senators.

Previous history

The two North Division rivals have met six times already this season with Belleville leading the series 4-2. Both of Binghamton wins over the Sens this year have come at home. The Senators won their last match-up 3-2 in a shootout on Feb. 2 in Binghamton. The teams will meet for the final time this season at the Yardmen on Tuesday night.

Who to watch

Sens forward Ben Sexton has been on a tear since his return from a 32-game injury layoff and it showed Monday as he scored a hat-trick against Utica while tallying four points. Sexton has nine points in nine games since his return and 11 points (seven goals) in 17 games this season.

Newly acquired forward Christoph Bertschy has settled in with the Devils as he's notched three points in six games since being acquired from Iowa. Bertschy has also played nine career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild over the past three seasons.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with David Foot on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.