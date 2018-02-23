Marlies Face Rochester on the Road

The Toronto Marlies will look to rebound from two straight losses when they hit the ice on Friday night to take on the Rochester Americans.

Coming off a pair of close, hard-fought contests earlier this week, the Marlies will look to get pucks to the net and finish their offensive chances.

"We still need to be better as a team and follow the structure more, take pucks to the net," said Dmytro Timashov after Wednesday's 3-1 loss.

"The competition gets a lot harder from here and we have to continue to find ways to get better and generate more offence," added head coach Sheldon Keefe after that game. "Not even generate but just finish our opportunities."

They've found success against Rochester so far this season. The Marlies (38-14-0-1) hold a 3-1-0-0 record against the Amerks this season and remain in the top spot in the North Division, beating divisional opponents 28 times in 35 contests.

At the other end, Rochester (26-14-8-6) have also struggled to collect victories of late, winning just two of their last ten games. They have lost three consecutive one-goal games, most recently falling 2-1 to Syracuse on Wednesday.

Ben Smith leads the Marlies in scoring against Rochester this season, averaging a point-per-game with one goal and three assists in the four games played. Miro Aaltonen, who has 12 points (6G, 6A) in his previous eight games, has two goals and an assist against the Amerks this season, while Kerby Rychel has scored once with two helpers.

For Rochester, Seth Griffith has four points against the Marlies this season, with a goal and three assists. Rookie C.J. Smith leads the Amerks in overall scoring with 39 points (14G, 25A) this year.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 and fans can tune in on AHL Live or Marlies Radio.

