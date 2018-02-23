Canucks Reassign Richard Bachman to the Comets
February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Richard Bachman to the Utica Comets.
Bachman, 30, has appeared in 21 games with the Comets this season, posting a record of 10-7-4 along with a .899 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average. He made his debut with the Canucks in the 2015-16 season and has played a career total 48 NHL games earning a 20-17-2 record a .906 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.
Bachman was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on July 1, 2015. He was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.
The Comets home game tomorrow night vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Doors will be open at 6:00 p.m.
