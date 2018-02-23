Game #48 Preview: Tucson vs. San Antonio

February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #48 - Tucson (28-16-2-1) vs. San Antonio (26-21-6-0)

7:05 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #27 Ben O'Quinn, #48 Chris Schlenker

Linesmen: #59 Rob Fay, #90 Mike Sarter

SET FOR SAN ANTONIO: Tonight marks the third of four meetings with the Rampage this season, and the first of San Antonio's two scheduled visits to Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are playing the third of a four-game home stand; they're coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night. The Rampage are playing the ninth of a 12-game road trip; they're coming off of a 4-3 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday.

ROAD-WEARY RAMPAGE: The Rampage are in the midst of a 12-game, 25-day road trip, with tonight serving as the ninth of their tour. San Antonio is 2-4-2-0 through the first eight games of its lengthy trip. Can the Roadrunners pounce on a tired, traveled Rampage team tonight?

SHOOT, SHOOT, SHOOT: In the Roadrunners' two games played against the Rampage at the AT&T Center on January 19 & 20, they outshot San Antonio by a combined 87-38 count - including a franchise record 55-shot performance on January 19. The Roadrunners were, however, held to just one goal in regulation in both games.

PROJECTED LINEUP: The team held an optional morning skate at Tucson Arena ahead of tonight's game. Per club policy, specifics regarding the team's lineup will not be published until 5:00 PM this afternoon.

FORWARDS: (TBA)

DEFENSEMEN: (TBA)

GOALTENDERS: (TBA)

GETTING PERSONAL: In scoring his 20th goal of the season last Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors, Dylan Strome tied Christian Fischer's 2016-17 mark for the most goals scored by a Roadrunners player during a single season. Strome's next goal will set a new mark in that category. He's totaled five points (2G, 3A) in his last two games, but is without a point against the Rampage this season.

THE LAST TIME AROUND: In the teams' previous meeting on January 20 at San Antonio's AT&T Center, the Roadrunners beat the Rampage in overtime, 2-1. Laurent Dauphin scored the Roadrunners' lone goal in regulation; Lawson Crouse netted the game-winner 39 seconds into overtime. Adin Hill stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced in the win. The Roadrunners are 2-0-0-0 against the Rampage this season.

PLAYOFF PUSH: The Roadrunners enter the night with the second-lowest magic number (36) in the Western Conference. The Rampage aren't exactly desperate, but wins, points are important as they come into the evening three points behind the Texas Stars for the Pacific Division's fourth and final playoff spot.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE: You can catch tonight's action on AHL Live. Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Tom Callahan, along with color commentator Tim Gassen will have the radio call on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson. Radio coverage begins at 6:50 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.