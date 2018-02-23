Hurricanes Recall Wallmark from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Lucas Wallmark from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

Wallmark, 22, has played in five games with Carolina this season and scored his first career NHL goal against St. Louis on Dec. 30. The Umea, Sweden, native has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 13 NHL career games with the Hurricanes. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 97th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft, Wallmark (6'0", 176 lbs.) ranks tied for second among Charlotte skaters in assists (23) and fourth in points (36) in 34 AHL games this season. He has totaled 82 points (37g, 45a) in 101 career AHL games.

