Blue Jackets Assign Hannikainen, Korpisalo to Monsters, Recall Zatkoff

February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned left wing Markus Hannikainen and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Cleveland and recalled net-minder Jeff Zatkoff from the Monsters. In 29 appearances for Columbus this season, Hannikainen supplied 2-2-4 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 0-3-3 in seven appearances for the Monsters. In 12 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Korpisalo logged a 5-6-0 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage and added a 2-4-1 record in seven appearances for Cleveland with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. In five appearances for the Monsters this season, Zatkoff contributed a 1-2-1 record with one shutout, a 3.43 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage.

In 43 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning three seasons from 2015-18, Hannikainen supplied 3-3-6 with 12 penalty minutes and a -3 rating. In 114 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning three seasons from 2015-18, Hannikainen logged 26-34-60 with 42 penalty minutes and a +12 rating and notched 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances in the 2016 AHL Playoffs, helping the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup Championship. In 117 career Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK, and JYP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Hannikainen tallied 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating and represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

Korpisalo, 23, is 28-22-5 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and a shutout in 57 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 17-20-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 44 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

A 6'2", 179 lb., left-handed native of Detroit, MI, Zatkoff, 30, was selected by the Kings in the third round (74th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by the Blue Jackets via trade from Los Angeles in exchange for future considerations on January 22, 2018. In parts of four NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles from 2013-17, Zatkoff posted a record of 18-21-4 with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage and helped the Penguins claim the 2016 Stanley Cup. In 213 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign, and the Monsters spanning parts of eight seasons from 2008-18, Zatkoff accumulated a record of 99-84-7 with 17 shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. In 37 ECHL appearances for Ontario during the 2008-09 campaign, Zatkoff supplied a record of 17-15-3 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Zatkoff registered a 54-22-7 record with seven shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage in 92 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning three seasons from 2005-08. During the 2004-05 season, Zatkoff went 13-6-3 with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. Zatkoff also helped Team USA claim the Bronze Medal at the 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

