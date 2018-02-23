Join the Wolves for Brews and Bites on February 28 at Hofbrauhaus Chicago

February 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - If you enjoy freshly brewed beer, delicious food and the opportunity to socialize with professional athletes, then there's only one place to be on Wednesday, Feb. 28: Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District.

That's where the Chicago Wolves are hosting the fourth annual Brews and Bites fundraiser, which offers the opportunity to spend quality time with Wolves players in a relaxed atmosphere while aiding Chicago Wolves Charities. Forwards Tomas Hyka, Wade Megan, T.J. Tynan and Scooter Vaughan and defenseman Chris Casto are slated to be a part of the festivities from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hofbrauhaus.

"It's an amazing venue and how it's set up really allows for fans to mix and mingle with the guys," said Wolves senior vice president of operations Courtney Mahoney. "There's great food and great beer and it's fun to see the players and the fans having an equally good time."

Every attendee gets to visit with every player as they sample several of Hofbr?uhaus' finest beers, which are carefully paired with specific foods to maximize the authentic experience. As part of the evening, the Wolves are offering raffle prizes and the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. The lengthy list features customized six-packs representing the players that amplify their personalities or hometowns: There's Casto's Stillwater Brew, Hykaweiser Budvar, Megan's Malts and Swaggy Clause Christmas Ale.

Tickets can be reserved for a $55 donation by visiting ChicagoWolves.com or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities, which helps more than a dozen local charities.

