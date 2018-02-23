Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 7 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-20-7-1, .500, 48pts) host the San Jose Barracuda (22-21-3-3, .510, 50pts) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Fans can enjoy $1.50 hot dogs (limit five per concessions stand visit) presented by The Bull 97.3 FM.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors return home following a four-game road trip to face the San Jose Barracuda. Both teams are 2-2-1 through the opening five games of the 10-game season series.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield went 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip and finished with a 3-2 win on Monday against the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners. The Condors scored the opening three goals of the game and rookie netminder Shane Starrett stopped 23 shots for his first AHL win.

San Jose fell behind 3-0 in Ontario and could not recover as the Reign picked up a 5-2 win on Wednesday in Ontario. The Barracuda power play went 1/9 and D Radek Simek had two assists. G Troy Grosenick took the loss with 31 saves on 35 shots.

HOME STRETCH

Bakersfield has 20 games remaining on the docket. Over the past two seasons, an average of 75 points has gotten the fourth-placed team into the Pacific Division playoffs. If it holds true, the Condors would need 28 points out of their final 20 games to secure postseason action.

STAYING IN CALI

Bakersfield does not leave California for the next 15 games, beginning tonight. In fact, 18 of the team's final 20 games are in California with the only trip outside to Manitoba on April 6 and 8.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Condors would jump the Barracuda into seventh in the Pacific Division with a regulation victory tonight.

CONDORS NOTES

RW Ty Rattie became the first Condors player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau. He joins Matthew Ford and Ryan Hamilton (2015-16), along with Anton Lander, Josh Currie, and Joey LaLeggia (2016-17) as Condors in the AHL era to reach the mark... D Ethan Bear has goals in two straight and six on the season... D Dillon Simpson has three assists in two games... C Josh Currie has six points (4g-2a) in five games.

BARRACUDA NOTES

Following a San Jose Sharks trade for Eric Fehr with Toronto, the Barracuda received leading scorer Rudolfs Balcers back from the Sharks. He is tied for 13th in rookies scoring... The Barracuda are winless in three games (0-2-1)... G Antoine Bibeau is fifth in goals-against average at 2.20... San Jose is 16-2-3-2 when scoring first (.804).

TRANSACTIONS

2/22 - G Shane Starrett reassigned to Wichita (ECHL)

2/21 - G Laurent Brossoit assigned to Bakersfield

2/17 - D Keegan Lowe assigned to Bakersfield

KEY GAMES TONIGHT

Stockton (3rd) @ Cleveland

Milwaukee @ Texas (4th)

San Antonio (6th) @ Tucson

