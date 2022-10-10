Moose Reduce Roster by Six Players

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that the following six players were released from their tryouts:

G - Liam Hughes (Wichita)

D - Ethan Cap (Greenville)

F - Ben Hawerchuk (Reading)

F - Ayden MacDonald (Greenville)

F - Tyler Penner (Utah)

F - Dante Sheriff (Orlando)

The current Moose roster stands at 36 players, consisting of three goaltenders, 11 defencemen and 22 forwards.

Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.

