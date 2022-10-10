Moose Reduce Roster by Six Players
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that the following six players were released from their tryouts:
G - Liam Hughes (Wichita)
D - Ethan Cap (Greenville)
F - Ben Hawerchuk (Reading)
F - Ayden MacDonald (Greenville)
F - Tyler Penner (Utah)
F - Dante Sheriff (Orlando)
The current Moose roster stands at 36 players, consisting of three goaltenders, 11 defencemen and 22 forwards.
Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2022
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Six Players - Manitoba Moose
- Red Wings Announce Roster Moves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Drop Puck for Opening Weekend with Homestand Versus Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Reduce Training Camp Roster by 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.