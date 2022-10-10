Defenseman Will Butcher Loaned to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned defenseman Will Butcher to the Texas Stars.

Butcher, 27, compiled eight points (2-6=8) in 37 games for the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22. The sixth-year pro appeared in 275 NHL games for Buffalo and New Jersey since turning pro in 2017-18 and has totaled 114 points (16-98=114). He also has four points (1-3=4) in five career playoff games, all played with the Devils as a rookie in 2017-18 after getting named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound defenseman out of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin was originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 35 players, including 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

