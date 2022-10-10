IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 0-0-1-1
Wednesday, October 5 at Iowa Wild
Forward D.J. Busdeker scored a thrilling game-tying tally with 14 seconds left in regulation, but the Iowa Wild slipped by the Rockford IceHogs, 2-1 in overtime at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa to open the preseason. Recap
Thursday, October 6 at Iowa Wild
With 70 combined penalty minutes, the IceHogs and Wild engaged in a highly physical preseason finale that went the distance and the Wild prevailed, 2-1 in the shootout at Xtreme Arena. Forward MichalTeply scored the lone goal for the IceHogs. Recap
2022-23 Preseason Numbers
Record: 0-0-1-1
Goals: D.J. Busdeker, Michal Teply (1)
Assists: Kale Howarth, Andrew Perrott, Josiah Slavin (1)
Points: Several Tied (1)
Penalty Minutes: Carson Gicewicz (12)
GAA: Arvid Soderblom (1.99)
SPCT: Jaxson Stauber (1.000)
2022-23 Preseason League Leaders
Goaltender Jaxson Stauber tied for the AHL preseason lead amongst netminders with a 1.000 save percentage.
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom ranked 11th in the AHL preseason among goalies (60+minutes) with a 1.99 goals-against average.
IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz ranked 13th in the AHL preseason with 12 penalty minutes.
IceHogs Notes & Promotions
IceHogs Ready for 2022-23 Season This Weekend
The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app!
IceHogs Celebrate Home Opener with Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino Rockford
The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.
