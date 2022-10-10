IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba

IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season This Weekend in Manitoba

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-0-1-1

Wednesday, October 5 at Iowa Wild

Forward D.J. Busdeker scored a thrilling game-tying tally with 14 seconds left in regulation, but the Iowa Wild slipped by the Rockford IceHogs, 2-1 in overtime at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa to open the preseason. Recap

Thursday, October 6 at Iowa Wild

With 70 combined penalty minutes, the IceHogs and Wild engaged in a highly physical preseason finale that went the distance and the Wild prevailed, 2-1 in the shootout at Xtreme Arena. Forward MichalTeply scored the lone goal for the IceHogs. Recap

2022-23 Preseason Numbers

Record: 0-0-1-1

Goals: D.J. Busdeker, Michal Teply (1)

Assists: Kale Howarth, Andrew Perrott, Josiah Slavin (1)

Points: Several Tied (1)

Penalty Minutes: Carson Gicewicz (12)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (1.99)

SPCT: Jaxson Stauber (1.000)

2022-23 Preseason League Leaders

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber tied for the AHL preseason lead amongst netminders with a 1.000 save percentage.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom ranked 11th in the AHL preseason among goalies (60+minutes) with a 1.99 goals-against average.

IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz ranked 13th in the AHL preseason with 12 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs Ready for 2022-23 Season This Weekend

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app!

IceHogs Celebrate Home Opener with Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino Rockford

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

