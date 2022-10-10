New York Rangers Assign Julien Gauthier to Wolf Pack
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Julien Gauthier to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
Gauthier, 24, appeared in 49 games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). Selected in the first round, 21st overall, by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gauthier has appeared in 96 career NHL games and scored 18 points (5 g, 13 a).
Over three seasons in the AHL, Gauthier has appeared in 184 games and scored 103 points (69 g, 34 a) with the Charlotte Checkers. He helped guide the Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup Championship after scoring a career-high 27 goals in 75 regular season games.
The Wolf Pack currently have 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.
Forwards (16): Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Julien Gauthier, Tim Gettinger, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Gustav Rydahl, C.J. Smith, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.
Defensemen (8): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Blake Hillman, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.
Goaltenders (3): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.
The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season this Friday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.
To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.
