Dauphin, Dineen, Imama and Gillies Assigned to Roadrunners

Scottsdale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Monday that the following players have been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners:

Forward Laurent Dauphin: Signed with Coyotes in offseason. Has 99 career games with Roadrunners in 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 totaling 15 goals and 34 assists. Also served as Roadrunners Alternate Captain. Appeared for Coyotes in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

Defenseman Cam Dineen: Entering fifth year with Tucson. Had 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games last year with Roadrunners while also making his NHL debut and appearing in 34 games with the Coyotes where he tallied seven assists.

Forward Boko Imama: Eighth Roadrunner from last year's team to make NHL debut with Coyotes on April 22, 2022 where he played four games and had first NHL goal on April 23. Alternate Captain for Roadrunners and had five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 54 games and a team record 178 penalty minutes in 2021-2022.

Goaltender Jon Gillies With Stockton at Tucson Arena on December 28, 2018

Goalie Jon Gillies: Appeared in 20 NHL games in 2021-2022 with St. Louis and New Jersey. Has 73 career AHL wins. Appeared against the Roadrunners for 20 games during his time in Stockton (2015-2020), including Tucson's first-ever home game on October 28, 2016.

