Predators Assign Six to Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee.

Gravel skated in an AHL career-high 59 games for the Stockton Heat in 2021-22, his eighth professional season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner recorded 14 points (3g-11a) - his most since 2017-18 - and a +12 rating for Stockton; he added three more points (3a) in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Heat reach the Western Conference Final.

Gross earned a spot on the AHL's First All-Star Team and won the Eddie Shore Award, given to the league's most outstanding defenseman, in 2021-22 after recording 65 points (10g-55a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles. In addition to leading all AHL blueliners in points and assists (55) - both of which stood as career highs - he also equaled his previous top marks in games played (61) and goals (10) last season, his fourth as a professional. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound right-shot blueliner led his team in assists and was third in points; he chipped in 10 points (1g-9a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games.

Huntington established AHL career highs in goals (13), assists (22) and points (35) during the 2021-22 campaign, which he spent split between Milwaukee and Syracuse. After being acquired from Tampa Bay in the middle of the season, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward tallied seven goals and 23 points in 34 games with the Admirals; he tacked on five points (4g-1a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games. Undrafted, the Laval, Que., native has played in 122 career AHL games since making his debut in 2019-20 and has posted 52 points (18g-34a).

Jankowski spent 2021-22 in the Buffalo Sabres' organization, suiting up in 19 NHL and 32 AHL games. With the Sabres, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward tallied five points (2g-3a), including two goals and an assist in a five-game span from Jan. 13-22. At the AHL level, Jankowski had 10 goals and 27 points while adding seven points (6g-1a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Rochester.

McKeown hit the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive AHL season in 2021-22, tallying three goals and 20 points in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner went on to tally eight points (8a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games for Colorado, which reached the Pacific Division Finals.

Tomasino finished the 2021-22 campaign as the Predators second leading rookie scorer, and seventh overall with 32 points via 11 goals and 21 assists while skating in 76 games. Originally drafted by the Predators in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, he recorded 100 points (40g-60a) in 62 OHL games for Niagara and Oshawa in 2019-20, his third season in the league. He was fourth in the OHL in points, tied for fifth in assists and ninth in goals en route to hitting the 100-point mark for the first time.

The Admirals begin the regular season on Saturday night in Chicago against the Wolves and will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

