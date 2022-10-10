Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Opening Knight on Friday, Oct. 14, when the team will drop the puck against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Opening Knight is presented by Positive Changes Dog Training.
SILVER CARPET
To kick off the celebration, Henderson will host a Silver Carpet event on the Bell Solar Tiltyard, starting at 4 p.m. PT. Fans are invited to attend the Silver Carpet event, and are encouraged to arrive at 3:30 p.m. PT. Silver Knights players and coaching staff will arrive by Toyota cars. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite HSK Gear to the event.
BELL SOLAR TILTYARD
Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Bell Solar Tiltyard will feature a stage with a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food vendors and more, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.
INSIDE
Doors at the Tiltyard will open at 5:45 p.m., with all other entrances opening at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive silver pom-poms. Concessions will be selling medieval turkey legs at Green Valley Market on the concourse.
TICKETS
Limited quantities of single-game tickets for Friday, Oct. 14 are still available. Click here to purchase.
ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS
The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Silver Knights are owned in part by Bill Foley and his family and operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Silver Knights play their home games at The Dollar Loan Center, a state-of-the-art arena in Henderson, NV. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Send Seven More to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Defenseman Will Butcher Loaned to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Predators Assign Six to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- New York Rangers Assign Julien Gauthier to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Six Players - Manitoba Moose
- Red Wings Announce Roster Moves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Drop Puck for Opening Weekend with Homestand Versus Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Reduce Training Camp Roster by 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions
- The Henderson Silver Knights Triumphed Over the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, in Final Preseason Game
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop First Preseason Game