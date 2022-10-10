Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Opening Knight on Friday, Oct. 14, when the team will drop the puck against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Opening Knight is presented by Positive Changes Dog Training.

SILVER CARPET

To kick off the celebration, Henderson will host a Silver Carpet event on the Bell Solar Tiltyard, starting at 4 p.m. PT. Fans are invited to attend the Silver Carpet event, and are encouraged to arrive at 3:30 p.m. PT. Silver Knights players and coaching staff will arrive by Toyota cars. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite HSK Gear to the event.

BELL SOLAR TILTYARD

Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Bell Solar Tiltyard will feature a stage with a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food vendors and more, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

INSIDE

Doors at the Tiltyard will open at 5:45 p.m., with all other entrances opening at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive silver pom-poms. Concessions will be selling medieval turkey legs at Green Valley Market on the concourse.

TICKETS

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for Friday, Oct. 14 are still available. Click here to purchase.

ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Silver Knights are owned in part by Bill Foley and his family and operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Silver Knights play their home games at The Dollar Loan Center, a state-of-the-art arena in Henderson, NV. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

