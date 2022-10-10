Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Semykin from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned goaltender Jack LaFontaine to the Solar Bears.

Semykin, 22, skated in 11 games with the Crunch last season. The 6-foot-3, 212 blue liner also played in 30 games with the Solar Bears recording three goals and five assists.

Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

LaFontaine, 24, appeared in 13 games with the Chicago Wolves last season recording a 4-3-4 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound netminder also played in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes going 0-1-0 and two contests with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL posting a 1-0-1 record.

LaFontaine was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

