Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the 2022-23 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony promoting the future is now. As the top developmental team of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Crunch are the future of the Bolts. Since the start of the affiliation in 2012, 76 different players have appeared with both the Crunch and Lightning. Beyond that, 382 players have skated in both a Crunch game and NHL game since the team came to Syracuse in 1994.

To further represent the future of hockey, local youth hockey participants from various organizations in the Syracuse area will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.

Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 22 will receive thunder sticks, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.

