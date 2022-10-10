Wolf Pack Reduce Training Camp Roster by 12

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have reduced their Training Camp roster by 12 players.

The club has loaned the following seven players to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen:

F Easton Brodzinski

F Cristiano DiGiacinto

F Zach Jordan

F Ryan Lohin

D Louka Henault

D Luke Martin

G Parker Gahagen

In addition, the club has released the following five players from their Training Camp tryouts:

F Brendan Harris

F Sam Sternschein

D Joe Masonius

D Jake Ryczek

G Talyn Boyko

Sternschein and Harris will join the Icemen, while Masonius has been returned to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL and Ryczek has been returned to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

The Wolf Pack currently have 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.

Forwards (15): Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Gustav Rydahl, C.J. Smith, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (8): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Blake Hillman, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (3): Louis Domingue, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season this Friday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.

