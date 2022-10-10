Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple transactions Monday.

Forwards Rasmus Kupari and Andre Lee have been loaned to the Reign by the Kings, while defender Jacob Moverare and goaltender Pheonix Copley have been reassigned to Ontario.

In addition, the Reign have assigned the following skaters to their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

- Joe Gatenby (D)

- Alex Ierullo (F)

- Christian Kasastul (D)

- Justin Nachbaur (F)

- Nikita Pavlychev (F)

Ontario also released forward Ethan Somoza and defenseman Cameron Supryka from tryout contracts.

An updated training camp roster can be viewed here.

The Reign will begin the 2022-23 AHL regular season on Friday night at Toyota Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

