San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions

October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today multiple transactions.

Released from PTO:

Jack Becker

Barret Kirwin

Carter Johnson

Brayden Watts

Matthew Sredl

Stephen Desrocher

Evan Buitenhuis

Billy Constantinou

Assigned to Wichita Thunder (ECHL):

Mark Liwiski

Zachary Emond

Mitchell Russell

Returned to the Barrie Colts (OHL):

Ethan Cardwell

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.