San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today multiple transactions.
Released from PTO:
Jack Becker
Barret Kirwin
Carter Johnson
Brayden Watts
Matthew Sredl
Stephen Desrocher
Evan Buitenhuis
Billy Constantinou
Assigned to Wichita Thunder (ECHL):
Mark Liwiski
Zachary Emond
Mitchell Russell
Returned to the Barrie Colts (OHL):
Ethan Cardwell
