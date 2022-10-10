Monsters Announce Roster Moves
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Columbus Blue Jackets loaned forward Emil Bemstrom and defenseman David Jiricek to the Monsters. Cleveland also released forward Brandon Saigeon and goaltender Hayden Stewart from their tryout agreements and assigned defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to the Blue Jackets' and Monsters' ECHL affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings.
The Monsters' 2022-23 Training Camp continues tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th at OBM Arena in Strongsville. All training camp sessions and practices at OBM Arena this season are free and open to the public with sessions running roughly 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
