Red Wings Announce Roster Moves

October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo , Taro Hirose and Givani Smith , and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will continue their first week of practice at Van Andel Arena tomorrow at 10:15 a.m., in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.

