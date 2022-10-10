Red Wings Announce Roster Moves
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo , Taro Hirose and Givani Smith , and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will continue their first week of practice at Van Andel Arena tomorrow at 10:15 a.m., in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2022
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Six Players - Manitoba Moose
- Red Wings Announce Roster Moves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Drop Puck for Opening Weekend with Homestand Versus Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Reduce Training Camp Roster by 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.