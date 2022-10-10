Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32
October 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have reduced their 2022 training camp roster to 32 players as of Monday, Oct. 10.
The Penguins have reassigned defenseman Clay Hanus and forward Brooklyn Kalmikov to their ECHL affiliate the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.
Forwards Justin Addamo, Cédric Desruisseaux, Max Johnson and Chad Yetman, defensemen David Drake, Louis Roehl and Adam Smith, as well as goaltender Ryan Bednard have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Nailers training camp.
The Penguins' current, 32-man roster can be found here.
The Penguins' final preseason game will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms' preseason finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its regular season at home with another matchup against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Oct. 15. Puck drop for the Penguins' season opener is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2022
- Monsters Drop Puck for Opening Weekend with Homestand Versus Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022-23 Season this Weekend in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Reduce Training Camp Roster by 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32
- Lindberg, Penguins Stun Bears for Preseason Shootout Win
- Poulin, Linberg Assigned to Wbs
- Pittsburgh Assigns Smith, Friedman to Wbs
- Penguins Shut Out Phantoms in Second Preseason Game