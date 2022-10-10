Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 32

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have reduced their 2022 training camp roster to 32 players as of Monday, Oct. 10.

The Penguins have reassigned defenseman Clay Hanus and forward Brooklyn Kalmikov to their ECHL affiliate the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Forwards Justin Addamo, Cédric Desruisseaux, Max Johnson and Chad Yetman, defensemen David Drake, Louis Roehl and Adam Smith, as well as goaltender Ryan Bednard have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Nailers training camp.

The Penguins' final preseason game will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms' preseason finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its regular season at home with another matchup against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Oct. 15. Puck drop for the Penguins' season opener is slated for 6:05 p.m.

