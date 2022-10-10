Cates, MacEwen, Marody to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jackson Cates

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jackson Cates(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forwards Jackson Cates, Zack MacEwen, and Cooper Marody have all been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Cates, 25, is entering his second professional season. Last year, he played in 37 games with the Phantoms scoring two goals with eight assists for 10 points. He also played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Flyers scoring his first career NHL goal at Montreal.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native had his season cut short due to injury on March 5, 2022 as the result of a violent collision into the end-boards in a game against the Charlotte Checkers. A few weeks later and while he was still recovering from injury, Jackson Cates traveled to Minneapolis to witness the NHL debut of his brother, Noah Cates.

Noah Cates and Jackson Cates were teammates at Minnesota-Duluth and were linemates during the Rookie Series at PPL Center with the top prospects of the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers squaring off. Jackson even set up his brother for a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 rush in the September 17 game.

MacEwen, 26, racked up a team-high 110 penalty minutes with the Philadelphia Flyers in 75 games last year scoring three goals with six assists for nine points. The 6-3, righty shooting forward from Charlottetown, PEI re-signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on August 3, 2022 to a one-year contract. He had originally been claimed by the Flyers off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on October 13, 2021.

He has played in 130 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks where he has scored 9-9-18. MacEwen also has played in 155 career AHL games with the Utica Comets scoring 37-59-96 with 156 career penalty minutes.

He had a career-high 22 goals and 52 points in 69 games with Utica in 2018-19. MacEwen had a 31-goal season in his last year in the QMJHL playing for the Gatineau Olympiques in 2016-17.

Marody, 25, is a 6-0 right wing with a right-handed shot. The Brighton, Michigan native was originally a Round 6 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 but has yet to play in the organization. Last year, Marody racked up 21 goals with 34 assists for 55 points with the Bakersfield Condors (EDM). In 2020-21, Marody also had 21 goals which was tops in the league during the shortened season thus earning him the Willie Marshall Award. He also finished third in the AHL that season with 36 points and was named to the AHL (Pacific Division) All-Star Team.

The University of Michigan product has played in 182 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield, where he has racked up 67 goals with 108 assists for 175 points. He has also played in seven NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers.

Marody was a Big 10 Scoring Champion at Michigan with 51 points in 2017-18 while also leading the league with 35 assists earning him Big 10 First All-Star Team and NCAA (West) Second All-American Team accolades. While at Michigan, Marody's rights were traded by the Flyers to Edmonton in March, 2018 in exchange for a draft pick.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude the preseason with a Wednesday matchup at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms open the 2022-23 regular season with a pair of away games on Saturday, October 15 at 6:05 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

