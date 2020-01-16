Moose Recall Beaudoin

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin from the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Beaudoin, 26, has posted nine points (2G, 7A) in seven games with the Rush this season. The defenceman began the 2019-20 campaign with the Jacksonville Icemen where he collected seven points (2G, 5A) in 20 games. The Drummondville, Que. native has also appeared in two games for the Moose this season. Beaudoin played in 57 games with the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign and collected seven points by scoring one goal and adding six assists. Beaudoin spent the past two seasons with the Moose after making his AHL debut with the Binghamton Senators in 2016-17.

The Moose will host the Laval Rocket on Saturday, Jan. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday's matchup is Manitoba's Follow your Dreams game. Players will showcase limited edition indigenized jerseys during the matchup. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Charles-David Beaudoin

Defence

Born Jan. 10, 1994 -- Drummondville, Que.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

