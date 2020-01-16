Admirals Turn Back Wolves in Shoot-Out

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee netminder Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots in regulation and OT and then all three Chicago shooters to guide the Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The win was the fourth straight for Milwaukee, who sits atop the AHL standings with 62 points on a 28-7-4-2 mark, and upped Ingram's record to 13-4-4 on the season.

With the game tied at two after 65 minutes, Admirals forward Rem Pitlick scored with a quick wrister to kick-off the shoot-out. From there it was all Ingram, as he denied Reid Duke and Brandon Pirri in the first two rounds and then turn aside Nicolas Roy to seal the game.

It didn't take the Wolves long to earn a 1-0 advantage as Duke's wrister from the right face-off dot beat Connor Ingram just 46 seconds into the game.

Mathieu Olivier tied things at one for the Admirals with his seventh goal of the season at the 8:36 mark of the first period. Steven Santini fired a shot from the right point that never made it through. The puck bounced to the left of the Chicago net and that's wear Olivier found it and then fired a shot into the upper right corner.

Just like in the first period Chicago scored within the first minute of the second, this time courtesy of a power-play marker from Luvas Elvenes 57 seconds into the frame.

And just like the first, Milwaukee would eventually tie the score. This time it was Daniel Carr who lit the lamp against his former team at the 10:40 mark. Once again it was a loose puck in front of the net that Carr was able to corral the puck and pop it over a prone Oskar Dansk.

The score would stay that way for the remainder of the contest, setting the stage for the Ads to take home the win in the shoot-out.

The Admirals and Wolves finish up their home-and-home set on Saturday night at the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Tuesday, January 21 at 7 pm in the first ever visit by the Belleville Senators.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.