Barracuda Thrash Eagles, Finish Homestand with 7-2 Win

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (13-20-0-2) wrapped up a four-game homestand on Wednesday night at the SAP Center against the Colorado Eagles (19-12-3-1) (Colorado Avalanche) and exploded for seven goals in a 7-2 win.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (8-13-2) earned the win for San Jose, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced and is now 3-0 against Colorado this season

Adam Werner (13-6-1) suffered the loss for the Eagles, allowing seven goals on 39 shots

Jayden Halbgewachs (13, 14) scored twice for the Barracuda and now leads the team in goals

Maxim Letunov compiled two assists and leads the Barracuda with 28 points (eight goals, twenty assists)

Nick DeSimone (three assists) and Dylan Gambrell (2) (one goal, two assists) each recorded three points in the win

Trevor Carrick (8) scored for the second-consecutive game and is now tied for first in the AHL in goals among defensemen

Noah Gregor (6) scored in the win, finishing with four points (two goals, two assists) over the four-game homestand

Alexander True (11) added a goal in the third period, his 50th of his AHL career

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Colorado 1 0 1 2

San Jose 0 3 4 7

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 25 0 5 22

San Jose 39 2 3 12

