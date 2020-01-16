Barracuda Thrash Eagles, Finish Homestand with 7-2 Win
January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (13-20-0-2) wrapped up a four-game homestand on Wednesday night at the SAP Center against the Colorado Eagles (19-12-3-1) (Colorado Avalanche) and exploded for seven goals in a 7-2 win.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (8-13-2) earned the win for San Jose, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced and is now 3-0 against Colorado this season
Adam Werner (13-6-1) suffered the loss for the Eagles, allowing seven goals on 39 shots
Jayden Halbgewachs (13, 14) scored twice for the Barracuda and now leads the team in goals
Maxim Letunov compiled two assists and leads the Barracuda with 28 points (eight goals, twenty assists)
Nick DeSimone (three assists) and Dylan Gambrell (2) (one goal, two assists) each recorded three points in the win
Trevor Carrick (8) scored for the second-consecutive game and is now tied for first in the AHL in goals among defensemen
Noah Gregor (6) scored in the win, finishing with four points (two goals, two assists) over the four-game homestand
Alexander True (11) added a goal in the third period, his 50th of his AHL career
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Colorado 1 0 1 2
San Jose 0 3 4 7
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 25 0 5 22
San Jose 39 2 3 12
