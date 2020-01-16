Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Stephen Johns from Conditioning Assignment in Texas
January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Stephen Johns from the Texas Stars where he was on a conditioning assignment. Johns remains on long-term injured reserve (post-traumatic headaches).
Johns, 27, appeared in two games during his conditioning stint, recording four points (1-34), a +5 plus/minus rating and eight shots. It was his first game-action since March 29, 2018. The defenseman registered 15 points (8-715) in 75 regular-season games with Dallas in 2017-18 and has posted 28 points (13-1528) in 150 career regular-season NHL games, all in a Stars sweater. Johns has also appeared in 13 career postseason games, earning 41 hits and 10 blocked shots during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Ellwood City, Pa. was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (60th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was acquired by Dallas via trade along with forward Patrick Sharp in exchange for defenseman Trevor Daley and forward Ryan Garbutt on July 12, 2015.
The Texas Stars and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins conclude their four-game season series and a five-game Texas homestand on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will then begin a two-game road trip on Monday for a pair of Central Division matchups with Iowa and Rockford.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns
(Mollie Kendall)
