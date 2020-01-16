Sens Fall in Overtime to Manitoba

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators fell 3-2 to the Manitoba Moose in overtime Wednesday night.

Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves as Josh Norris and Joseph LaBate scored. Eric Comrie turned away 32 shots as Logan Shaw, Cameron Schilling and Michael Spacek had goals for the hosts.

Spacek won the game 3:35 into the extra period as he was able to drag the puck around Gustavsson on a rebound and tuck it in to give his side the extra point.

It took just 5:08 for the Sens to open the scoring and it came through Norris' 21st of the year as he hammered a one-timer five-hole on Comrie after Logan Brown's nifty spin pass set up the Sens rookie.

It fell wayward for the Sens in the final 30 seconds of the frame with the Moose tying the game at 19:31 on the power play through Shaw before Schilling gave the hosts the lead 18 seconds later on a one-timer.

LaBate made it a 2-2 tie at 3:10 of the second as Parker Kelly stole the puck from Comrie behind the net before sending it out front where it hit LaBate's skate before he banged it home for his fifth of the year.

Norris extended his point streak to 13 games with his first period goal.

Belleville is back in action Saturday night when they visit Grand Rapids for the only time. The Sens aren't home until Jan. 25 when they host the Comets on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.