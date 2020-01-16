Marlies in San Antonio for Rematch against Rampage
January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Fresh off a 6-1 win, the Marlies are set to close out their four-game regular season series with San Antonio tonight, and will be looking to wrap up the Texas leg of their annual Boat Show road trip on a high note. Scott Pooley potted two goals in Sunday's win while goaltender, Joseph Woll captured his seventh win of the season, stopping 40 of 41 shots. Defenceman Timothy Liljegren will be looking to extend his point streak (1-7-8) to seven games tonight. He recorded the primary assist on Pooley's third period goal on Sunday. Building on Sunday's success will be a focus heading into tonight's game as the Marlies aim to string together some points before heading to Charlotte this weekend for a back-to-back against the defending Calder Cup Champions.
Sunday's win certainly brought some confidence back to the Marlies' dressing room as the team pulled together to snap a three-game losing skid. "The character of the group came back and we played the way we did yesterday and got rewarded for the thing in the game that went the right direction," said Marlies head coach, Greg Moore, following Sunday's game. "It was good to see some smiles and the team chemistry in the room after."
Expect a fast-paced first period as both teams are well rested coming into tonight's game, and surely the Rampage will be eager to respond here on home ice and snap a three-game losing streak. Puck drops at 8:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
21-14-2-1 Overall Record 13-17-5-4
3-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-3-0-0
1-0-0-0 Streak 0-3-0-0
126 Goals For 110
117 Goals Against 126
23% Power Play Percentage 23.6%
78.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.2%
K. Agostino (18) Leading Goal Scorer M. Vecchione (17)
P. Aberg (31)
K. Agostino (31) Leading Points Scorer D. Pouliot (30)
K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader V. Husso (9)
