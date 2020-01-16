Matteo Gennaro Recalled from Rapid City

TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forward Matteo Gennaro from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 22-year-old Gennaro has registered six points in nine games thus far this season as a member of the Rush.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the first as a pro for the native of St. Albert, Alberta recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points over 58 games for the Roadrunners, including the team's fourth hat trick in franchise history on October 26, 2018 in Tucson's 8-5 win over the Ontario Reign.

