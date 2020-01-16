Comtois, Lundestrom Reassigned to Gulls

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned left wing Max Comtois and center Isac Lundestrom to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Comtois, 21 (1/8/99), collected 5-6=11 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has registered 7-11=18 points and 39 PIM in 39 career NHL games with the Ducks. Comtois has appeared in eight games with the Gulls this season, earning 0-6=6 points with a +1 rating and eight PIM. The 6-2, 215-pound forward owns 1-6=7 points and 10 PIM in 12 career AHL games with the Gulls.

Lundestrom, 20 (11/6/99), posted four assists (0-4=4) in 15 games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 187-pound center has appeared in 30 career NHL games with Anaheim, collecting six assists (0-6=6) and two PIM. Selected in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom owns 2-7=9 points in 21 games with the Gulls this season. He returns to San Diego with 2-13=15 points and four PIM in 33 career AHL games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.