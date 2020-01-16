Wolves Denied in Shootout

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Chicago Wolves never trailed during regulation, but the Milwaukee Admirals wound up with a 3-2 shootout victory Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Forwards Reid Duke and Lucas Elvenes scored for the Wolves (19-17-3-2), who earned seven of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip.

After the Wolves and the Central Division-leading Admirals (28-7-4-2) finished regulation in a 2-2 knot for the fourth time in seven meetings this season, Milwaukee's Rem Pitlick scored in the first round for the only shootout tally as goaltender Connor Ingram stopped the Wolves' Duke, Brandon Pirri and Nicolas Roy.

Duke waited just 46 seconds into the first period to give the Wolves the lead. Center Patrick Brown swiped the puck at the red line and fired it to Duke ready to enter the zone down the right wing. Duke carried it into the faceoff circle and placed a wrister perfectly into the top right corner of the net for his eighth goal of the year - all on the road.

Milwaukee's Mathieu Olivier tied it at 8:36 of the first. Defenseman Steven Santini's shot from the point was blocked well short of the crease, but Olivier claimed the puck in open space and flipped it top-shelf past goaltender Oscar Dansk.

The Wolves regained the lead 57 seconds into the second period on Elvenes' power-play goal. Curtis McKenzie fired a pass from the corner for Pirri standing just above the crease. Ingram blocked Pirri's redirect, but Elvenes swooped in for the rebound and knocked it into the open net for the 2-1 lead.

Admirals forward Daniel Carr, who won the AHL's Most Valuable Player award last year with the Wolves, pulled the hosts into a 2-2 knot at 10:40 of the second when he perched just outside the crease and knocked home a rebound.

The teams combined for just 17 shots during the third period and overtime to set up the shootout. Dansk (13-6-2) finished with 25 saves during regulation and overtime while Ingram (13-4-4) posted 30.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday to face Milwaukee on Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by ABC Plumbing, Sewer, Heating, Cooling and Electric.

