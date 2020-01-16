Heat Drop Midweek Tilt against San Diego

January 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton's three-game win streak came to a halt Wednesday as the San Diego Gulls took a 4-1 decision over the Heat at Stockton Arena. The Heat peppered San Diego netminder Anthony Stolarz with 37 shots in the game, but the goalie earned first star honors with a 36-save performance. San Diego jumped on top first, Kiefer Sherwood scoring shorthanded for a 1-0 lead just over nine minutes into the contest, but Stockton drew even early in the second as Mason Morelli lit the lamp less than six minutes into in the middle frame. Brent Gates, Jr. delivered what proved to be the game-winner two minutes later, and the Gulls added a pair of empty-netters in the waning seconds for the 4-1 final. Both teams went scoreless on the power play, Stockton going empty on four chances and holding the Gulls off the board in three cracks on the man-advantage. The regulation loss was the first time this season that Stockton went without a point against San Diego, now 4-1-0-1 on the year.

GOALIES

W: Anthony Stolarz (37 shots, 36 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (21 shots, 19 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Anthony Stolarz (36 svs), Second - Brent Gates, Jr. (1g, gwg), Third - Mason Morelli (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 37, SD - 21

Power Plays: STK - 0-4, SD - 0-3

- The Gulls have scored first in four of six meetings with Stockton this season.

- Mason Morelli's goal in the second period was his third of the season and second against the Gulls.

- Alan Quine's scoring streak was snapped at six games, Stockton's win streak at three.

- Stockton was held scoreless on the power play after entering the game at 35.3-percent against San Diego for the year.

- The Heat are now 4-1-0-1 on the year against San Diego.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Colorado Eagles. Discounted tickets for the game are available at StocktonHeat.com.

