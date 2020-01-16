Bears Recall Matt Weis from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the recall of forward Matt Weis from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Weis, 24, has appeared in two games with the Bears this season, making his Hershey debut on Nov. 27 versus Providence. With South Carolina this season, Weis has posted 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 29 games. He is tied for the team lead in power play assists (5) and has points in 15 of his past 20 games.

Weis signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Bears in July. He skated in 60 games last season with the Chicago Wolves, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He played in 22 playoff games with Chicago, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in Chicago's run to the Calder Cup Finals. The Ohio State product also skated in six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last year, collecting seven points.

The Bears return to action on Saturday as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at Giant Center at 7 p.m. It's GIANT Food Drive Night. All fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Central PA Food Bank. For each item donated, fans will be entered to win a variety of Hershey Bears prizes and gift cards to GIANT. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

