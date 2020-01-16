Eagles Upended in 7-2 Loss at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - The San Jose Barracuda scored three goals in the second period and added four more in the third to defeat the Colorado Eagles 7-2 on Wednesday. The seven goals were the most allowed by the Eagles this season. Forward Shane Bowers and defenseman Mark Alt scored the Eagles only goals in the loss. Goaltender Adam Werner suffered the defeat in net, surrendering seven goals on 39 shots. Barracuda goalie Josef Korenar earned the win, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

San Jose would come out with some good jump to begin the game, outshooting Colorado 14-7 in the opening 20 minutes. However, A.J. Greer would set up behind the net and feed a pass onto the tape of Bowers who would skate to the low slot and snap a wrister past Korenar. The tally put Colorado on top 1-0 at the 13:42 mark and now gives Bowers points in six straight contests and goals in each of his past three games. The Eagles would close out the first period by killing off a pair of Barracuda power plays, sending the two teams to the first intermission with Colorado still holding a 1-0 edge.

The tables would turn in the second period, as Barracuda forward Noah Gregor would streak down the ice on a breakaway before lifting a puck past Werner to tie the game at 1-1 just 3:50 into the middle frame. San Jose would then take advantage of a power play to claim its first lead of the night less than five minutes later. Forward Jayden Halbgewachs would collect a cross-slot pass in left circle before feeding a shot into the back of the net to give the Barracuda a 2-1 edge with 11:41 left to play in the second stanza.

Minutes later, San Jose would find itself on yet another power play and again the Barracuda would capitalize, as defenseman Trevor Carrick settled a turnover in the high slot and blasted a slap shot that would light the lamp and extend San Jose's advantage to 3-1 at the 10:11 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 3-1 as the two teams entered the third period, Colorado would trim the deficit to 3-2 when Alt blistered a slapshot from the top of the right-wing circle into the back of the net only 4:09 into the final frame.

The change in momentum would be short-lived, as forward Jeffery Viel would snare a pass at the Eagles blue line and burrow his way between the circles before muscling a shot past Werner to give San Jose a 4-2 lead at the 7:26 mark of the period.

The advantage would stretch to three just 2:30 later when Halbgewachs found himself on a breakaway that would be capped off with a shot from top of the crease that would elude Werner and give the Barracuda a 5-2 lead. The onslaught would continue when Viel flung a pass from the bottom of the circle into the crease, where forward Alex True would deflect it home to extend San Jose's advantage to 6-2 with 6:10 remaining in the contest.

The scoring wasn't over, as defenseman Jeremy Roy would hammer a shot from the right point that would be tipped by forward Dylan Gambrell into the back of the net, sealing San Jose's night by making it 7-2 at the 14:30 mark of the third period.

The Barracuda outshot Colorado 39-25, as the Eagles went 0-for-5 on the power play while San Jose ended the night 2-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 17th at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

